'One last effort' needed at talks to salvage nuclear deal, EU says

The European Commission said that Tehran and Washington should make "one last effort" to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in talks that resumed in Vienna on Thursday, saying that political decisions are needed to overcome their impasse. "So, that's the process that is underway in Vienna. We hope it will lead to results."

Updated: 05-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:01 IST
The European Commission said that Tehran and Washington should make "one last effort" to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in talks that resumed in Vienna on Thursday, saying that political decisions are needed to overcome their impasse. "The time has come for one last effort," spokesperson Peter Stano told a news briefing on Friday, explaining that the EU - as coordinator of the talks - had proposed a new draft text last month because room for additional manoeuvre had been exhausted.

"Clear, decisive political decisions need to be taken by the capitals of the countries involved in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," he said. "So, that's the process that is underway in Vienna. We hope it will lead to results."

