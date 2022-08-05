Man murdered, head severed; 2 youths arrested

Two youths were arrested for allegedly shooting a 38-year-old trader and later severing his head here, police said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Tony Bhargav and Anil both are residents of Agra city.

Inspector at Sikandra Police Station Anand Kumar Shahi said the deceased was identified as Naveen Verma, a resident of Lohamandi in Agra. He traded in silver and is survived by wife, daughter and a boy. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, ''In the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, during night patrolling in the area of the Sikandra Police Station, Agra, police found a suspected car parked on the road. When police reached near the car they found two men standing and a dead body whose head was severed was lying on the ground. The severed head was kept in the car.'' On police enquiry, the youths were identified as residents under the limits of Lohamandi and Chhata police station in Agra. ''The youths first shot their friend Naveen Bhargav, resident of Lohamandi and later cut the head from the body of the deceased. The youths were trying to dispose of the body to hide the identity of the deceased,'' he added.

