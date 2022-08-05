Israeli forces carry out strike in Gaza - military statement
Israeli forces have begun an operation hitting targets in the Gaza strip, the military said on Friday, following days of friction after the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant leader. "The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," the military said in a statement.
"The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," the military said in a statement. It said further details would follow.
