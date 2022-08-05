Workers at UK's container port Felixstowe to begin 8-day strike over pay

British trade union Unite said on Friday that more than 1,900 workers at the country's largest container port, Felixstowe, will begin eight days of strikes on Aug. 21 over a pay dispute.

"Workers at the port of Felixstowe will begin strike action later this month in a dispute over pay after peace talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to produce a reasonable offer," Unite said.

Talks will continue on Monday, the union said.

