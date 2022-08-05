Left Menu

LG directs Delhi chief secy to resolve water supply issue at Montenegro consulate

Advised CM ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect Indias image globally, the LG tweeted.Earlier, Consul General of Montenegro to India Dr Janice Darbari wrote to Saxena, informing him that the consulate did not get water supply for two days and the Delhi Jal Board did not provide any tanker either despite making requests.Sources in the LG office said Saxena expressed concern over non-availability of drinking water and tankers supply of dirty water at low pressure and recurrent sewage management problems at various diplomatic missions in the capital.

LG directs Delhi chief secy to resolve water supply issue at Montenegro consulate
Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday expressed concern over the disruption in water supply to the consulate of Montenegro and directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue immediately. He also advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country.

''Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally,'' the LG tweeted.

Earlier, Consul General of Montenegro to India Dr Janice Darbari wrote to Saxena, informing him that the consulate did not get water supply for two days and the Delhi Jal Board did not provide any tanker either despite making requests.

Sources in the LG office said Saxena expressed concern over non-availability of drinking water and tankers; supply of dirty water at low pressure and recurrent sewage management problems at various diplomatic missions in the capital. The LG office has been receiving complaints and requests from diplomatic missions and residencies outside the Diplomatic Enclave which have been facing water supply and sewage back flow issues for long, the sources said.

Saxena has said that such issues cause inconvenience to the foreign representatives in India and tarnish India's image.

