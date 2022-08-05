Left Menu

Kejriwal urges people to celebrate 75th I-day with tricolour, national anthem in every house

I request everyone to take part in this initiative and then put up the tiranga on their house with pride to fill the entire state with a feeling of deshbhakti patriotism, he added.He also appealed to the people to take a pledge to make India the greatest nation of the world by educating children and ensuring womens safety.We have to make India the Number One country of the world.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to hold a 'tiranga' and sing the national anthem in their homes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The Delhi government will distribute 25 lakh national flags across the national capital, in ''every gully-mohalla'' and ''every chowk'' so that people could celebrate the momentous occasion with a tricolour in their hands and patriotism in their hearts, he said.

Kejriwal said every State machinery -- state governments, the Central government and public institutions -- was planning the celebrations in its own way.

''Several initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Har Haath Tiranga' are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal. Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem by holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts,'' Kejriwal said during a digital briefing.

The government will organise about 100 programmes ''where 130 crore Indians will pledge together to make India the Number One country of the world'', he said, adding he will also sing the national anthem.

The chief minister said while his government will distribute the flags, he urged those who could afford to buy to do so and asked the children to paint their flags.

''Every student of our government schools will be given a tiranga to hoist it at home. We aim to distribute tirangas in every gully and mohalla of Delhi. We want the tiranga to fly high on every chowk of Delhi. I request everyone to take part in this initiative and then put up the tiranga on their house with pride to fill the entire state with a feeling of deshbhakti (patriotism),'' he added.

He also appealed to the people to take a pledge to make India the ''greatest nation'' of the world by educating children and ensuring women's safety.

''We have to make India the Number One country of the world. We have to realise that without excellent education for every child, our country can not become a world leader.

''We have to remember that without excellent healthcare in every town and village, India can't become the Number One nation of the world. We have to provide road connectivity to every village, power and water supply to every household. We have to provide a dignified employment opportunity to every unemployed youth. We have to make this society safe for women to thrive in. Until and unless we don't accomplish these, we won't be able to vouch for a stronger nation,'' he said.

