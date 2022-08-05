Left Menu

Egypt mediating between Israel, Palestinians to prevent escalation -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:01 IST
  • Egypt

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters ) - Egypt is mediating between Israel and the Palestinians to prevent escalation after Israel's strike in the Gaza Strip, state television channel Extra News said on Friday, citing an official source.

Israeli airstrikes hit targets across Gaza earlier in the day, killing a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

