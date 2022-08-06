Left Menu

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it fired more than 100 rockets into Israel

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 06-08-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 00:14 IST
Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it fired more than 100 rockets into Israel
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said on Friday it had fired more than 100 rockets into Israel in retaliation for airstrikes that killed one of its senior commanders earlier in the day.

"In an initial response to the assassination of the leader Tayseer al-Jaabari, the Jerusalem Brigades bombarded Tel Aviv and the cities in the centre and around Gaza with more than 100 rockets," said a statement from the group's armed wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022