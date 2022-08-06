Pennsylvania house fire kills 10 people, including 3 children

Ten people, including three young children, were confirmed to have perished in a pre-dawn house fire on Friday in rural eastern Pennsylvania, state police reported.

No official details were immediately available on the circumstances or origins of the fire. But the blaze erupted at about 2:45 a.m. Eastern time in the borough of Nescopeck, a small Luzerne County farming community along the Susquehanna River in the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania, state police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)