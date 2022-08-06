California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of discriminating against a fellow employee from India.
The networking gear and business software company has denied the allegations. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe. The appeals court on Friday also ordered a lower-court judge to reconsider a ruling that would have required the state to identify Doe.
Cisco and the state agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
