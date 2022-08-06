MSCPCR team visits central kitchen, ashram schools in Palghar

Members of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on Saturday visited the central kitchen that provides food to 28 of the 48 ashram schools in tribal Jawhar region of Palghar district.

MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah and her team also visited ashram schools in the area and expressed satisfaction at the way they were functioning, a district official said.

The central kitchen's vehicles are GPS-fitted to allow monitoring of their food delivery trips, he said.

Shah said such facilities available in Jawhar must be extended to ashram schools and anganwadis in other parts of the state.

Among those present during the visit were Collector Govind Bodke and Jawhar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayushi Singh.

