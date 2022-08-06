Left Menu

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 17:07 IST
Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022