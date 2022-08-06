Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 17:07 IST
- Taiwan
Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.
