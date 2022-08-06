Left Menu

Nagpur: Man assaults friend suspecting he was having affair with his wife

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:28 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his friend on suspicion that the latter was having an affair with his wife, a Nagpur police official said.

The 22-year-old victim received serious injuries to his head and limbs after being hit with a log and is hospitalised, the official said.

''The accused, a 34-year-old resident of Gopalganj, has been arrested in an attempt to murder case. The incident took place on Friday night,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

