UP police investigating video of in-laws assaulting woman

Police are investigating a video in which a woman was tied and beaten up allegedly by her in-laws and others who accused her of having an affair and secretly meeting her paramour in Siddharthnagar district, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that a video clip that appeared online has come to the notice of the police and a team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

''The video clip is 6-7 days old. A case would be registered against the culprits under the related sections and legal action taken after investigations,'' the Siddharthnagar SP said.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Sohratgarh area. The woman was allegedly having an affair with a married man of the same village and on July 30 night, her family members claimed to have caught them together in a room.

The family members along with other villagers allegedly tied her to a gate and assaulted her.

The woman is a mother of three, while the man also has a child.

The woman's husband, who works in Delhi, returned after the incident but, it has been claimed, the woman ran away from home along with one of her children. .PTI COR SAB RT RT RT

