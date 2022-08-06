Left Menu

MP: Bodies of two minor girls found in well in Khargone

The bodies of two girls who went missing from their homes in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon were found in a well a day later, a police official said.They had gone missing from their homes in Keergaon village under Kasrawad police station limits after which an abduction case was registered, Superintendent of Police DS Yadav said.

''The girls are in the 4-5 age group. Prima facie, it seems they accidentally fell into the well and drowned. Further probe is underway,'' the SP said.

