Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Kosovo detains Russian journalist at the border

Kosovo’s interior minister said on Saturday it has arrested a Russian journalist at the border on suspicion that she could be a spy, and security authorities were searching “for her intentions.” The country’s interior minister Xhelal Svecla named the journalist as Daria Aslamova.

Brazil police arrest 5 more in murders of journalist, Amazon expert

Brazil's federal police on Saturday arrested five more men in an investigation into the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in June. Police said in a statement that seven arrest warrants were issued for illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region, the remote area close to the border with Colombia and Peru where Phillips and Pereira disappeared on June 5.

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working.

UK's Liz Truss ready to speed up tax cut plan, newspaper says

Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, plans to rush through tax cuts earlier than planned in an attempt to boost the country's flagging economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Truss was considering accelerating by six months her plan to reverse this year's increase in social security contributions which had been pencilled in for April 2023, the newspaper said.

Canada jury convicts Dutch man of sexually extorting Canadian teen

A Canadian jury on Saturday found Dutch national Aydin Coban guilty on all charges of sexually extorting a teenager from British Columbia whose video of her online harassment sparked a global debate on cyber-bullying. Coban, who was extradited to Canada, was convicted in the British Columbia Supreme Court of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment against Amanda Todd, the teenager who died by suicide in 2012.

Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting

Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired hundreds of rockets into Israel on Saturday as a cross-border clash continued into a second day, killing at least six people, including four children. Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the enclave, said the children were among the dead from a blast close to the Jabalya refugee camp and blamed Israel. The Israeli military denied it was responsible, saying the explosion was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch.

Ukraine police patrol dark night time streets, seeking curfew violators

When night falls in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, just 20 km (12 miles) from the front line with Russia, police officers cruise through the dark and empty streets, looking for curfew violators, thieves and spies. The 65,000 people remaining in the eastern industrial city, which before the war had a population of around 150,000, have to stay inside from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

'Time against us' in bid to rescue 10 Mexican miners after 3 days underground

Large pumps sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday as authorities weighed whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days. The miners became trapped at a mine in the northern border state of Coahuila on Wednesday afternoon when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse, triggering flooding in three wells.

Colombian President-elect Petro names energy and interior ministers

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro appointed two cabinet members on Saturday, a day before taking office in a bid to drive deep social and economic change. Petro appointed Irene Velez as Minister of Mines and Energy and Alfonso Prada as Interior Minister, he said on Twitter.

Taiwan says Chinese warplanes and ships conduct attack simulation exercise

Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island on Saturday, part of Beijing's retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has also included a halt in talks with the United States on issues including defence and climate change. Pelosi's brief visit this week to the self-ruled island that China regards as its territory infuriated Beijing and prompted military drills around Taiwan that are unprecedented in scale and have included ballistic missiles fired over the capital Taipei.

