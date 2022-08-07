Left Menu

One more person with 'links' to Bangladeshi terror group arrested in Assam

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 09:58 IST
One more person with 'links' to Bangladeshi terror group arrested in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One more person with alleged links to Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam has been arrested in Assam's Barpeta district, police said.

The person, identified as Abu Bakkar, had surrendered before the police on August 3 and was arrested on Friday night after interrogation, they said.

He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to five days of police custody.

''During interrogation, ample evidence was found indicating Bakkar's direct links with Ansarul Islam which was earlier called Ansarul Bangla Team. He carried out jihadi activities under the guise of a common farmer,'' a police officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently claimed in a press conference in Guwahati that five modules with links to Ansarul Islam were busted in the state in the last five months.

He said six Bangladeshi terrorists of the outfit had infiltrated Assam to indoctrinate youths and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted in Barpeta in March this year.

Five people were arrested when the first module was arrested, following which 11 were nabbed in March and April, and nine on the intervening night of July 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022