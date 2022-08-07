Left Menu

J-K: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews operational preparedness in Poonch

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, visited the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri Sectors, informed officials on Saturday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:15 IST
J-K: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews operational preparedness in Poonch
Visual of Army chief with other officials in Pooch (Photo Credit: T\witter @ADGPI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, visited the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri Sectors, informed officials on Saturday. During his visit, the Army chief reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control.

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch & Rajouri Sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control. #COAS also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal & enthusiasm," said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information in a tweet. Earlier on Thursday, General Pande held a video telephonic interaction with South Korean counterpart Jeong Hwan and discussed steps to enhance bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

"Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande had a video telephonic interaction with General Park, Jeong Hwan, Chief of Staff, the Republic of Korea Army and discussed steps to enhance bilateral defence ties between the two Nations," Indian Army tweeted. The phone call came amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait after the brief trip of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

India and the Republic of Korea, as Special Strategic Partners, continued to have high-level engagements last year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) annual report. Former South Korea Defence Minister Suh Wook visited India in March 2021. During this visit, India-Korea Friendship Park in Delhi was inaugurated.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in December 1973, relations between India and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have been cordial. India has been consistently supportive of efforts to bring about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022