Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian man wanted in drugs case found dead in Thane forest

A Nigerian man, wanted in connection with a drugs case, was found dead after a police chase in a forest of Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Sunday. The deceased, Joe Izzikil, had disappeared into the forest near Naglabunder while being chased by a police team on Friday morning, an official from the city police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:20 IST
Maha: Nigerian man wanted in drugs case found dead in Thane forest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian man, wanted in connection with a drugs case, was found dead after a police chase in a forest of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday. The deceased, Joe Izzikil, had disappeared into the forest near Naglabunder while being chased by a police team on Friday morning, an official from the city police said. Izzikil was later found lying on a pipe after a fall near a deserted house in the forest. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. Izzikil, a resident of Nallasopara, had several cases of drug possession registered against him, and his wife had also been arrested by the police in neighboring Mumbai, the official said. The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) had earlier arrested one Sandeep Maurya, a resident of Santacruz, with 80 gm of mephedrone (MD) powder, an official from the Thane crime branch said. During the probe, Maurya named two Nigerian nationals as his suppliers. Accordingly, the ANC asked Maurya to ask the duo to bring the contraband and laid a trap around 7.30 am in Naglabunder, the official said.

While the police managed to apprehend one of the men, Izzikil ran into the forest and disappeared, he said.

An accidental death report was registered with the Kasarwadavali police station, and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022