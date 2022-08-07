UP: Man killed, brother injured following clash between 2 groups
- Country:
- India
A 36-year-old man was killed while his brother was injured following a clash between two groups here on Sunday, police said.
Circle officer, Lakshmikant Gautam said Arun Prasad Mishra and his brother Shivakar Mishra (32) were injured during a clash between two groups at Thakur Deen Purwa area here. Both were rushed to a hospital where Arun died during treatment, while the condition of his brother is stated to be stable, police said.
Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the incident, while the body of deceased has been sent for postmortem, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thakur
- Arun Prasad Mishra
- Shivakar Mishra
- Arun
- Deen Purwa
- Lakshmikant Gautam
ALSO READ
"Will Sisodia too lose memory?" Anurag Thakur attacks Kejriwal for setting "new records of corruption"
TMC stands for The Mountain of Corruption: Thakur
Emulate Chandra Shekhar Azad, play your part in making India 'vishwa guru', Thakur tells youth
Thakur calls for introspection after CJI's remarks on media
Bengal has become hub of corruption, while Mamata remains mute spectator, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur