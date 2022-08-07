Left Menu

UP: Man killed, brother injured following clash between 2 groups

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 07-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 15:07 IST
A 36-year-old man was killed while his brother was injured following a clash between two groups here on Sunday, police said.

Circle officer, Lakshmikant Gautam said Arun Prasad Mishra and his brother Shivakar Mishra (32) were injured during a clash between two groups at Thakur Deen Purwa area here. Both were rushed to a hospital where Arun died during treatment, while the condition of his brother is stated to be stable, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the incident, while the body of deceased has been sent for postmortem, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

