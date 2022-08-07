Search party attacked, cop injured, one arrested in J-K's Kathua
One police personnel sustained injuries during the arrest of an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
One police personnel sustained injuries during the arrest of an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The accused has been arrested and the case registered against four unknown persons, police said.
During the operation, one police constable received minor injuries. "Police fired air gun shots in self-defence during a tense operation to arrest an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur PS last night. One constable received minor injuries. Accused arrested, case registered against 4 unknown persons," J&K Police. (ANI)
