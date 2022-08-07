Left Menu

Search party attacked, cop injured, one arrested in J-K's Kathua

One police personnel sustained injuries during the arrest of an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 15:20 IST
J-K-gun-shots. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One police personnel sustained injuries during the arrest of an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The accused has been arrested and the case registered against four unknown persons, police said.

During the operation, one police constable received minor injuries. "Police fired air gun shots in self-defence during a tense operation to arrest an alleged bovine smuggler at Chak Gota under Lakhanpur PS last night. One constable received minor injuries. Accused arrested, case registered against 4 unknown persons," J&K Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

