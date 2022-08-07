Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage, case filed

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by a man on the pretext of marriage, police said Sunday.The accused, Vikas Verma, is already married, they said.The woman met Verma while working at a private firm in 2008.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by a man on the pretext of marriage, police said Sunday.

The accused, Vikas Verma, is already married, they said.

The woman met Verma while working at a private firm in 2008. He allegedly promised to marry her and established physical relations with her, the police said.

In 2016, the accused showed fake documents to the woman to convince her that he had divorced his wife. The two then got married in an Arya Samaj temple but the man refused to traditionally wed her, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chitrakoot police station, Ramkishan Bishnoi said a case was registered against Verma under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 476 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 468 (forgery for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after court intervention.

The woman has a son with the accused, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.

