Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns social media campaigns against six officers killed in chopper crash

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:41 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the campaigns on social media against the six military officers of the country killed in a chopper crash while on a flood relief operation.

A top Pakistani army general and five senior military officials were killed when their Mi-17 helicopter crashed due to bad weather while on a flood relief operation in troubled Balochistan province on August 1.

The six individuals on board included the Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in Balochistan province which has been badly hit by the torrential rains.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sharif said that he was 'horrified' by the campaigns that were ridiculing the sacrifices made by the six army personnel.

"The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?" he wrote in the tweet.

Among other social media propaganda after the crash, it was also said that the crash was "orchestrated" through conspiracy by the country's security establishment.

The Pakistan army has already condemned the campaign by saying that it had hurt the sentiments of the families of the killed army personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

