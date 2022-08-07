Left Menu

Mobile internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed in tense Manipur

The situation in Manipur remained tense on Sunday, after mobile internet services were suspended across the state and prohibitory orders imposed in some areas in the wake of an indefinite economic blockade on two national highways called by an influential student body over more autonomy for the hill districts, officials said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:47 IST
Mobile internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed in tense Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in Manipur remained tense on Sunday after mobile internet services were suspended across the state and prohibitory orders were imposed in some areas in the wake of an indefinite "economic blockade" on two national highways called by an influential student body over more autonomy for the hill districts, officials said. Vehicular movement and supplies from Assam have been hit due to the blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) and Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH-39) imposed by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM).

An order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash late on Saturday said mobile internet services were suspended for five days, as some anti-social elements were using social media to "transmit hate speeches".

The decision was taken after a vehicle was set ablaze by miscreants at Phougakchao Ikhang in Bishnupur district on Saturday evening, it said.

The incident has led to communal tension, the order added.

Hours later, another vehicle was also torched at Torbung-Bangla in the district by masked men, officials said. Meanwhile, the district magistrates of Bishnupur and Churachandpur have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of two months, beginning Saturday evening.

No further untoward incidents have been reported, the officials said.

The ATSUM has been pressing for the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region in order to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

Instead, the N Biren Singh-led BJP government of the state introduced the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council 6th and 7th Amendment Bills earlier in the week, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands.

The ATSUM was observing a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday after the new amendments were introduced "unannounced".

Schools, colleges, shops and business establishments were closed because of the shutdown, while passenger buses stayed off the roads. The strike ended on Friday morning, following which the ''economic blockade'' began, affecting supplies to the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley region, the officials said.

Police have arrested five student leaders of ATSUM for "conspiracy" to organize the protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022