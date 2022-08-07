Left Menu

Nagpur: Man, son booked for threatening with gun, knife

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:59 IST
Nagpur: Man, son booked for threatening with gun, knife
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man and his son were booked in an attempt to murder case after they allegedly threatened and assaulted a person in Lakadganj area of Nagpur with a knife and gun, a police official said on Sunday, Abdul Khalid Abdul Aziz and his 23-year-old son Shobu Sheikh had an old enmity with Jafar Khan Latif Khan (30) and threatened him on Saturday night, he said.

Shaikh first took out a knife to stab Khan and then pulled out a gun, but ran away when Khan's friends intervened, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, the Lakadganj police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022