Nagpur: Man, son booked for threatening with gun, knife

A 50-year-old man and his son were booked in an attempt to murder case after they allegedly threatened and assaulted a person in Lakadganj area of Nagpur with a knife and gun, a police official said on Sunday, Abdul Khalid Abdul Aziz and his 23-year-old son Shobu Sheikh had an old enmity with Jafar Khan Latif Khan (30) and threatened him on Saturday night, he said.

Shaikh first took out a knife to stab Khan and then pulled out a gun, but ran away when Khan's friends intervened, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, the Lakadganj police station official added.

