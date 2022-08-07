'Hybrid militant' arrested in Srinagar
Security forces on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid militant' of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police said.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militant, they said.
''On a specific information, one Hybrid terrorist of LeT namely Arshid Ahmad Bhat s/o Abdul Kareem Bhat R/o Sangam Budgam arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police & 2RR at Lawaypura,'' the Srinagar police said in a tweet.
Five pistols, five pistol magazines, 50 pistol rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from the militant, the police said.
A case has been registered in the matter, they said.
