Some shanties catch fire in Mumbai's Reay Road area, no casualty reported

A fire engulfed at least five shanties in a slum in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, but there was no report of any casualty, an official said.The blaze erupted around 7.21 pm in a hutment near Mariam temple at Ganesh Nagar in Kaula Bunder area, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:51 IST
A fire engulfed at least five shanties in a slum in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, but there was no report of any casualty, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.21 pm in a hutment near Mariam temple at Ganesh Nagar in Kaula Bunder area, he said. ''The fire engulfed at least five shanties having ground plus one-storey structure. No casualty was reported in the incident,'' he said, adding that the firefighting operation was on.

Personnel of police department, fire brigade, staff of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) were alerted and ambulances were also rushed to the site. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.

