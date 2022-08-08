Left Menu

Jharkhand MLAs’ cash seizure case: WB Police summons Assam businessman

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 09:14 IST
Jharkhand MLAs’ cash seizure case: WB Police summons Assam businessman
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its probe into the Jharkhand MLAs’ cash seizure case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal pasted a notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence in Guwahati, asking him to appear before investigators in Kolkata on Monday, sources said.

Despite repeated attempts, the businessman could not be reached for comments.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 31, after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling. It is not immediately known when sleuths of the CID put up the notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022