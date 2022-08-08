Russia highly likely deploying anti-personnel mines in Donbas - UK
Russia is highly likely to be deploying anti-personnel mines along its defensive lines in the Donbas region of Ukraine, Britain said on Monday, without citing evidence. In Donetsk and Kramatorsk, Russia has highly likely attempted the employment of PFM-1 and PFM-1S scatterable anti-personnel mines, commonly called the 'butterfly mine', Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.
These are "deeply controversial, indiscriminate weapons," the ministry said in the regular bulletin. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
