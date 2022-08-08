Left Menu

Russia highly likely deploying anti-personnel mines in Donbas - UK

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:20 IST
Russia highly likely deploying anti-personnel mines in Donbas - UK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is highly likely to be deploying anti-personnel mines along its defensive lines in the Donbas region of Ukraine, Britain said on Monday, without citing evidence. In Donetsk and Kramatorsk, Russia has highly likely attempted the employment of PFM-1 and PFM-1S scatterable anti-personnel mines, commonly called the 'butterfly mine', Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

These are "deeply controversial, indiscriminate weapons," the ministry said in the regular bulletin. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

