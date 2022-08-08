Left Menu

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:39 IST
Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train over trivial issue;1 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Railway pantry staff allegedly attacked a man and threw him out of a moving train in Lalitpur district here, police said on Monday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

Ravi Yadav, 26, was travelling along with his sister on Raptisagar Express (12591) on Saturday. When the train reached near Jiroli village, an argument broke out between him and the pantry staff over the purchase of a water bottle and spitting pan masala, police said.

Following this, Yadav's sister got off the train at Lalitpur station, but the pantry staff did not allow him to leave.

Later, they allegedly beat him up and threw him out of the moving train on to the track, from where locals rushed him to the district hospital.

He was referred to Jhansi Medical College, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Based on Yadav's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the pantry staff under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Government Railway Police Circle Officer Mohammed Naeem said.

He identified the arrested accused as Amit. A detailed inquiry is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

