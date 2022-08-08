Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from sinking boat off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued two crew members onboard a sinking fishing boat off the Gujarat coast near Okha port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a defence spokesperson said.

While the boat eventually sank in the Arabian Sea, both the fishermen were rescued through ''sea-air coordination'' and brought to Okha by the Coast Guard, the spokesperson said in a release.

Upon learning about the sinking fishing boat 'Ratna Sagar' on Monday morning, the Coast Guard launched a rescue operation through its C143 ship and also took help of their helicopter, the release said.

Both the fishermen were rescued successfully and pulled on board the Coast Guard ship, it added.

