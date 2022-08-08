Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from sinking boat off Gujarat coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:04 IST
Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from sinking boat off Gujarat coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued two crew members onboard a sinking fishing boat off the Gujarat coast near Okha port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a defence spokesperson said.

While the boat eventually sank in the Arabian Sea, both the fishermen were rescued through ''sea-air coordination'' and brought to Okha by the Coast Guard, the spokesperson said in a release.

Upon learning about the sinking fishing boat 'Ratna Sagar' on Monday morning, the Coast Guard launched a rescue operation through its C143 ship and also took help of their helicopter, the release said.

Both the fishermen were rescued successfully and pulled on board the Coast Guard ship, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022