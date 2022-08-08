Left Menu

Jamshedpur couple killed, 15-year-old daughter missing

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:33 IST
Jamshedpur couple killed, 15-year-old daughter missing
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was found dead at their home in Jamshedpur on Monday morning with their 15-year-old daughter missing, police said.

The bodies of Bhupendra Mandal (39) and Sabita Devi (35) were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Manifit in Telco police station area, they said.

Neighbours first spotted the body after noticing that the main gate of theit house was open, triggering tension in the industrial town in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar said the couple's daughter was missing and a search was on to find her.

Following the preliminary investigation, it seemed that the couple was murdered, he said.

Family feud was suspected to be the cause behind the killing, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Shankar said, refusing to share other details citing the ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022