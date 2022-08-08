Left Menu

Singapore PM warns of worsening geopolitical climate in national address

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:34 IST
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China.

"Around us, a storm is gathering. U.S.-China relations are worsening, with intractable issues, deep suspicions, and limited engagement," Lee said in an address ahead of Singapore's national day, adding the region must be braced for a future that was not as stable as it has been until now.

