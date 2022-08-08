Left Menu

Yemen’s Houthis must act on Taiz to show commitment to truce, minister says

"(But) there is a main issue in the truce terms that have not been abided by completely which is opening roads on the besieged cities of Taiz and other provinces," he told a news conference. The Houthis have in turn accused the government of failing to deliver an agreed number of fuel ships into the port city of Hodeidah and allow a quota of flights to leave and land at Sanaa, both of which are held by the group.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:58 IST
Yemen’s Houthis must act on Taiz to show commitment to truce, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen Rep

War-scarred Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday of failing to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz, a key element of a truce agreed between them.

Yemen's warring parties, who have traded accusations of non-compliance with the two-month U.N.-brokered truce, agreed last week to renew it for a further two months. They are under international pressure to agree on an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years of conflict.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak his Aden-based, Saudi-backed government supported any move to expand the truce to lasting peace. "(But) there is the main issue in the truce terms that have not been abided by completely which is opening roads on the besieged cities of Taiz and other provinces," he told a news conference.

The Houthis have in turn accused the government of failing to deliver an agreed number of fuel ships into the port city of Hodeidah and allow a quota of flights to leave and land at Sanaa, both of which are held by the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022