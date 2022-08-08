Left Menu

Annual joint exercise of special forces of India, US begins in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST
The annual joint exercise between the special forces of India and the United States commenced in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the defence ministry said.

This is the 13th edition of the exercise -- ''Ex Vajra Prahar 2022'' -- according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The joint exercise, which will go on for 21 days, aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as ''joint mission planning and operational tactics'' to improve the interoperability between the special forces of the two countries, the statement said.

Both the teams would jointly train, plan and execute a series of special operations, counter-terrorist operations and airborne operations in simulated scenarios on mountainous terrain, it added.

