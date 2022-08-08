Left Menu

U'khand: Man held with 22 crates of illicit liquor in Auli

A man was arrested with 22 crates of illicit liquor during a joint action by the police and the Army at the famous skiing destination Auli in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Umesh Kumar, had smuggled the illicit liquor from Delhi, they said.

08-08-2022
A man was arrested with 22 crates of illicit liquor during a joint action by the police and the Army at the famous skiing destination Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Umesh Kumar, had smuggled the illicit liquor from Delhi, they said. Kumar was arrested on Sunday night, they said, adding that he is a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi. A case was registered against him at Joshimath police station.

