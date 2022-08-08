Acid thrown on bank manager in UP

A senior bank manager suffered burn injuries when two persons allegedly threw acid on her in the Charva area here on Monday, police said.

She has been identified as Diksha Sonkar (34), a resident of Prayagraj and working as a senior manager at a Bank of Baroda branch at Syed Sarawa village in Chail tehsil of Kaushambi district.

Around 11.30 pm, police received information that two youths stopped her scooter near Chilla Shahbaji village while she was on her way to duty and threw acid on her face, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

After first aid, she was admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, he said.

There are eyewitnesses to the incident, the SP said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started.

Three police teams have been formed to work out the case at the earliest, he said.

