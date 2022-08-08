Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for killing live-in partner, body found stuffed in trolley bag

A woman was arrested here for allegedly killing her live-in partner after his body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag she was carrying, police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Preeti Sharma. She separated from her husband four years ago and was living with Firoz alias Chwanni (23), they said.

During a routine checking late on Sunday night, the Teela Mod police found a woman lugging a black trolley bag. Following a search by a woman constable, the body of a man was found inside the bag, the police said.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that it was the body of her live-in partner, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said.

Sharma told police that she wanted to marry Firoz but he kept refusing on the pretext that his parents would not allow him to marry someone from a different community, the police said.

When the woman pressured Firoz to marry her, he called her ''characterless'' and she slit his throat with a razor in a fit of rage, they said.

Later, Sharma bought a trolley bag and stuffed the body inside it. She was on her way to dump the bag in some train at Ghaziabad railway station on Sunday when she was caught by police, the SSP said.

The razor used by the accused in the commission of the crime has been recovered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)