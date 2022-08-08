Netaji's kin detained, 4 arrested ahead of Varanasi event

Rajshree Chaudhary Bose, who traces her lineage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was taken off a train and detained while she was on her way to take part in a controversial right-wing event in Varanasi.

Police also arrested Vishwa Hindu Sena president Arun Pathak and his four associates at Assi Ghat in Varanasi’s Bhelupur police station area, sources said.

Bose, who heads the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, had been invited as the chief guest at the Sena event, police said on Monday.

Police said Vishwa Hindu Sena and Shiv Sena had announced they will conduct a 'jalabhishek' at the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

They claim that a Hindu temple originally stood at the mosque site.

Bose was travelling from New Delhi and was asked to get off the train at Prayagraj on Sunday.

She was then detained at a guest house at the reserve police lines and continued to be there on Monday.

Kashi Deputy Commissioner of Police RS Gautam said an alert had been issued in view of the event announced by the right-wing groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)