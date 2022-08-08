Left Menu

MP: Minor fire in Jabalpur govt hospital; no casualties

Earlier this month, a major fire in a private hospital in Jabalpur city killed eight persons. Days after the tragedy, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed that hospitals should be checked in the entire state, including Jabalpur.

A minor fire broke out due to a short-circuit in a power cable outside the paediatrics ward of the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday but it was controlled immediately, an official said.

No casualties were reported, he said. Hospital's superintendent Dr Arvind Sharma said security personnel in the hospital used a fire extinguisher and controlled the blaze before it could spread.

Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner (revenue) B Chandrashekhar, District Collector Ilayaraja T, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna and other officials inspected the spot. Earlier this month, a major fire in a private hospital in Jabalpur city killed eight persons. Days after the tragedy, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed that hospitals should be checked in the entire state, including Jabalpur.

