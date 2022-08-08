Left Menu

CBI seeks more time to respond to D K Shivakumar's plea for quashing FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has sought more time to file its objections to the petition by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar who has sought quashing of an FIR filed against him the disproportionate assets case. The FIR against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President was filed on October 3, 2020. On September 25, 2019, the Karnataka Government gave sanction following which the CBI filed the FIR.

08-08-2022
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought more time to file its objections to the petition by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar who has sought quashing of an FIR filed against him the disproportionate assets case. Conceding to the request made by CBI counsel P Prasanna Kumar, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav of the High Court of Karnataka adjourned the hearing to August 29. The FIR against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President was filed on October 3, 2020. Shivakumar is the sole accused in the case which was filed as a follow-up of an Income Tax Department raid on his properties on August two, 2017.

Subsequently in August 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against Shivakumar based on the IT Department's inputs. Further, the ED wrote to the Karnataka Government to take action against him for money laundering. On September 25, 2019, the Karnataka Government gave sanction following which the CBI filed the FIR.

