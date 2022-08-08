Tourist from WB injured after falling into gorge in Valley of Flowers

A tourist from West Bengal was injured on Monday after slipping and falling into a gorge in the Valley of Flowers. Subhash Ghosh was pulled out of the gorge by police and SDRF personnel and taken in a helicopter for treatment at a hospital after being given first aid in Ghanghariya, a police spokesman said. Ghosh was taken up to Ghanghariya in a 'Kandi'.

He had slipped and fell into a gorge while roaming around the Valley of Flowers. He fell unconscious after plunging into the gorge and fractured one of his legs, the spokesman said.

