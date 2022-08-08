Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation in the region.

Flanked by commanding officers, Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas along the LoC in the Krishnagati sub-sector, officials said.

He was briefed on the operational preparedness along the borderline, they said.

Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm to secure the borders.

