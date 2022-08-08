Left Menu

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:14 IST
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation in the region.

Flanked by commanding officers, Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas along the LoC in the Krishnagati sub-sector, officials said.

He was briefed on the operational preparedness along the borderline, they said.

Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm to secure the borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022