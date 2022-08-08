Water level in rivers likely to increase as more dams are opened in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked the people to remain vigilant as major dams across the State have been opened and the water level in the rivers are likely to rise.

Vijayan said the state government has taken measures to evacuate people from areas where the water level is likely to rise but asked everyone to remain cautious as the water inflow to the dams and reservoirs are still strong due to rains in the eastern part of Kerala.

''The flow of water in the rivers is strong due to the discharge from the dams. In these circumstances, do not attempt to enter the rivers. Those who reside downstream the dams and along the banks of Periyar and Pampa should remain vigilant as water levels are likely to rise,'' he said. Vijayan said the State government has initiated measures to evacuate people if necessary and that the water was being released in a controlled manner in strict adherence to the rule curve.

''As the rain continues in the eastern part of Kerala, water inflow to the major dams are continuing. As rain is expected in the catchment areas of the dams in the coming days, the water flow is likely to remain strong,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Idukki district authorities said that the water level at Idukki reservoir is at 2386.10 feet.

''Two of the shutters have been raised by 40 cm each while three shutters are raised by 120 cm each to discharge 300 cumecs of water,'' they said.

Two shutters of the Pamba dam were opened 30 cm each today, discharging 25 cumecs of water into the river. Authorities said if required, both the shutters will be raised by 60 cm to discharge 50 cumecs of water.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has informed that all the 10 shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam, managed by it will be raised by 0.90 metre to discharge 7,130 cusecs of water. The water level has reached 139.5 feet.

The Idamalayar dam will be opened on Tuesday morning to discharge 50 to 100 cumecs of water. Since the water level may rise in Periyar which flows through Ernakulam district, a team of 21-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is in the district.

