Polls open in Kenya's presidential, legislative and local elections

Millions of Kenyans started to cast their ballots for a new president, parliament and local authorities on Tuesday, live footage on local television stations showed.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leading in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving since April 2013, due to constitutional term limits.

