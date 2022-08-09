Left Menu

UP: Court awards life term to man for killing mother

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:47 IST
UP: Court awards life term to man for killing mother
A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his mother over property, officials said on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the convict, they said.

Hari Singh opened fire at his mother Chandravati Devi alias Chando in Saanvlia village under Mahavan police station area on January 29, 2016, killing her on the spot, assistant district government advocate Raju Singh said.

Devi's daughter Ramshri filed a complaint with the police against her brother and nephew (son of Hari Singh), following which both were arrested, he said.

Hari Singh was suspicious that his mother may hand over the entire property to his sister, Raju Singh said.

The matter was heard in the court of an additional district and sessions judge, which on Monday sentenced Hari Singh to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him, he said.

The court acquitted Hari Singh's son, he added.

