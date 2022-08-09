Mullaiperiyar Dam is safe, Stalin reassures Kerala

The Mullaiperiyar Dam is safe in all respects and flood regulation is being done as per norms, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reassured his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. Citing concerns over the dam, conveyed by Pinarayi Vijayan to him in a letter dated August 5, Stalin reiterated that the dam is safe. ''I wish to reassure you and the people of Kerala that the dam is safe in all respects and flood regulation of the dam is being done as per the Rule Curve and Gate Operation schedule approved by the Central Water Commission in February 2021,'' Stalin said in a letter to Vijayan. Located in Idukki District of Kerala, the Mullaiperiyar dam is maintained by Tamil Nadu. Stalin said Tamil Nadu's dam management team is very focused on the precautionary measures to be taken on time for ensuring the safety of people residing downstream of the dam. ''All the officers-in-charge of the dam have been adequately instructed to take all necessary measures and maintain continuous communication with the officers at your end,'' he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the inflows received in the first week of August were moderate. The rainfall in the catchment of Mullaiperiyar Dam was also comparatively lesser than the rainfall in the downstream areas of the dam. Still, the field officers were instructed to divert water to the Vaigai basin to the maximum extent possible and to scrupulously follow the Rule levels and Gate Operation Schedule, as per the flood regulation protocol.

When the water level was at 136 feet at 7 PM on August 4, Tamil Nadu's field officers intimated Kerala authorities at 7.40 PM itself about the possibility of opening on August 5 the spillway gates. ''This was done in anticipation of future inflows and this information was also sent to the District Collector of Idukki and other officers concerned in Kerala.'' The spillway shutters were opened on August 5 at 1 PM. From then, the spillway discharge was stepped up incrementally, considering the variation in inflows and carefully avoiding sudden releases. As on August 8 at 7 AM, the water level of the dam stood at 138.85 feet and the average inflow was 6,942 cusecs, with a spillway discharge of about 5,000 cusecs. ''This is done in total conformity with the approved Rule Curve.'' Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu's dam management team is very focused on precautionary measures.

