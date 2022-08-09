BRIEF-Qatar Sets September Marine Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $8.90/Bbl
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* QATAR SETS SEPTEMBER MARINE CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $8.90/BBL; LAND CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $10.00/BBL -PRICING DOCUMENT RELATED:
