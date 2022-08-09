Left Menu

3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

PTI | Edgewater | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people have died following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage on Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organisation that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life.

Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

