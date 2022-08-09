Left Menu

Cop's body found in sugarcane field in UP, suicide suspected

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of an Uttar Pradesh Police constable was found with bullet injuries in a sugarcane field in Shamli district on Tuesday, police said.

The constable, Sandeep Kumar (32), was posted at Kotwali police station in the district, they said.

Kumar's body was found near Chandrapura village under the Babri police station area. It is suspected to be a suicide case but the details will only be known once the investigation is completed, said Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

A pistol, a bag and a scooter were also recovered from the spot where the body was found, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

